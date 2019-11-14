Last updated: 04:45 PM ET, Thu November 14 2019

Southwest Puts Winter, Spring Flights on Sale From $39 One-Way

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke November 14, 2019

Southwest Airlines plane landing at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport
PHOTO: Southwest Airlines plane landing at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport. (photo via 4kodiak/iStock Unreleased)

Southwest Airlines is offering big savings on winter and spring flights during its latest nationwide sale featuring one-way tickets from $39.

Travelers have until 11:59 p.m. PT on Friday, November 15 to book the discounted fares.

Fares are valid for continental U.S. travel November 28, 2019, through May 20, 2020; interisland Hawaii travel December 3, 2019 through May 20, 2020; travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico December 3-5, 2019, January 13 through March 5, 2020 and April 14 through May 14, 2020 and international travel December 3-11, 2019, January 7 through March 5, 2020 and April 14 through May 14, 2020.

As was the case with past sales, the cheapest fares ($39 one-way and $78 roundtrip) are available on interisland Hawaii routes such as Honolulu to Kona.

However, there are still plenty of great deals to be had, including nonstop from Atlanta to New Orleans for under $70 one-way and nonstop from Fort Lauderdale to Cancun for less than $230 roundtrip.

Keep in mind that some blackout dates apply around the holidays and 14-day advance purchase is required for select continental U.S. markets.

Contact your travel agent or visit Southwest's website to filter flight deals by your departure city.

