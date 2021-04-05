Last updated: 07:46 PM ET, Mon April 05 2021

Southwest Recalls 209 Pilots as Demand Increases

Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff April 05, 2021

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 on a taxiway. (photo via Southwest Airlines Media)

Southwest is recalling 209 pilots who were on voluntary extended leave as signs show demand for travel is continuing to ramp up.

Airlines are preparing for a recovery as more Americans are vaccinated and feel safe to travel. The additional pilots will help support Southwest’s summer schedule, and they will return to active status on June 1, 2021, according to a report in Reuters.

Southwest joins Delta Air Lines and American Airlines, both of which have recalled pilots who were furloughed during the pandemic.

United Airlines, which reached an agreement with unions to keep its pilots active during the pandemic, is now looking to hire 300 pilots to keep up with travel demand.

