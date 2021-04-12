Last updated: 12:35 PM ET, Mon April 12 2021

Southwest Relaunches Service From Houston Bush

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli April 12, 2021

Southwest Airlines this morning flew out of George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), marking its return to the facility for the first time in 16 years.

“Welcome back home to Bush Airport,” Houston Airports Director Mario Diaz said in a statement. “No matter where you live or plan to visit in Houston, you now have ease of access to Southwest Airlines’ award-winning customer service at both of Houston’s world-class airports.”

Southwest has a strong history with Bush Airport, dating back to when it was just known as Houston Intercontinental Airport. The facility was renamed for the 41st President, George H.W. Bush, in 1997. In fact, it was one of three airports where Southwest began flying on its first day of operations on June 18, 1971

The carrier moved to Houston Hobby Airport shortly thereafter, though it operated service from both airports between 1980 and 2005. With its return to Bush, Southwest provides nearly 4,000 jobs in the city of Houston.

“With Southwest’s expanded Houston service, we’re looking forward to bringing more options for local travelers,” Vice President of Southwest Business Dave Harvey said. “Whether traveling for leisure or business, Southwest customers can now fly from the Houston airport most convenient to them and experience the flexible policies and world-class hospitality that’s made Southwest a part of Houston’s community for 50 years.”

This morning, Monday, April 12, Southwest Airlines’ inaugural flight to Bush Airport arrived from Dallas Love Field and was greeted by a celebratory water arch as it taxied to the ramp at Terminal A.

The airline will be operating 15 daily departures from Bush Airport Terminal A at three separate boarding gates. Southwest’s customers can now fly between Bush Airport and five nonstop destinations: Chicago Midway, Dallas Love Field, Denver, Nashville and New Orleans.

