Last updated: 09:10 AM ET, Tue March 31 2020

Southwest Renews Nationwide Sale With Flights From $39 One-Way

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke March 31, 2020

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-700
PHOTO: Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-700. (photo via Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Southwest Airlines is bringing back discounted flights from as low as $39 one-way and $78 roundtrip this spring.

The latest nationwide sale runs now through Thursday, April 2 at 11:59 p.m. CT.

Trending Now
Deals Alert!
LAX

American Airlines Offering Roundtrip Fares as Low as $32

Airlines & Airports
Southwest Airlines plane landing at LAX

Southwest Revives Nationwide Flight Sale With Fares From $39

Airlines & Airports
Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 aircraft at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

gallery icon Airlines Offering Discounted Flights This Spring

Southwest Airlines plane landing at Las Vegas

Southwest Caps Lowest Fares, Offers One-Way Flights From $39

Airlines & Airports

Sale fares are valid on continental U.S. travel from April 21 through June 6 and between August 18 and October 30; interisland Hawaii travel from April 21 through May 20; travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico between April 21 and May 14 and from September 8 through October 30 and international travel from August 18 through October 30.

The flight deals require a 21-day advance purchase and continental U.S. travel is blacked out May 21-22, May 25, September 4 and September 7 during Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends.

Travelers will find the cheapest fares starting from $39 one-way on interisland Hawaii routes such as Honolulu to Kona as well as select continental U.S. routes like Atlanta-Orlando. Customers who act fast can even fly nonstop roundtrip between Fort Lauderdale and Cancun for $200.

Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to filter flight deals by your departure city.

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Spirit Airlines Airbus A319

Spirit Suspends Flights to and From Five Airports

Despite Bailout Provisions, Airline Workers Getting Hours and Pay Cut

easyJet Grounds Entire Fleet Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

WATCH: Stunning Cockpit Views as 787 Lands at Heathrow

Airlines Asking Laid Off Flight Attendants to Work in Medical Fields

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS