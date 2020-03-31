Southwest Renews Nationwide Sale With Flights From $39 One-Way
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke March 31, 2020
Southwest Airlines is bringing back discounted flights from as low as $39 one-way and $78 roundtrip this spring.
The latest nationwide sale runs now through Thursday, April 2 at 11:59 p.m. CT.
Sale fares are valid on continental U.S. travel from April 21 through June 6 and between August 18 and October 30; interisland Hawaii travel from April 21 through May 20; travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico between April 21 and May 14 and from September 8 through October 30 and international travel from August 18 through October 30.
The flight deals require a 21-day advance purchase and continental U.S. travel is blacked out May 21-22, May 25, September 4 and September 7 during Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends.
Travelers will find the cheapest fares starting from $39 one-way on interisland Hawaii routes such as Honolulu to Kona as well as select continental U.S. routes like Atlanta-Orlando. Customers who act fast can even fly nonstop roundtrip between Fort Lauderdale and Cancun for $200.
Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to filter flight deals by your departure city.
