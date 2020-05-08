Southwest to Bring Back Select International Flights in June
Travelers itching to get back on a plane heading to an international destination this summer might be in luck.
According to Travel Weekly, Southwest is resuming a handful of international flights on June 7, 2020, after halting international routes since March 23, 2020.
Southwest will first fly to five select destinations on various routes. The airline will fly from Houston Hobby, Denver and Baltimore to Cancun; from Houston Hobby and Denver to Los Cabos; from Baltimore and Orlando to Montego Bay; from Baltimore to Nassau; and from Tampa to Havana.
These routes are expected to be operated throughout the summer and fall, and a flight from Phoenix to Los Cabos will resume on October 8, 2020. All other international destinations will continue to be suspended until October 30, 2020, or longer.
Southwest CEO Gary Kelly recently stated that he believes it’s safe to travel again, and the airline announced a cohesive new set of safety strategies to ensure both employees and customers remain safe and healthy.
When travel does resume, there will be a "new normal," as many airlines have implemented protocols, including the requirement of passengers to wear face coverings in order to slow the spread of coronavirus and boost traveler confidence.
