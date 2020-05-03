Last updated: 04:02 PM ET, Sun May 03 2020

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly Believes It's Safe to Travel Again

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli May 03, 2020

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly
PHOTO: Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly. (photo courtesy of Southwest Airlines)

As the majority of the country slowly contemplates how to reopen for business, Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly made a startling statement on Sunday morning.

On the weekly “Face The Nation” program on CBS, Kelly was asked by host Margaret Brennan if he thinks it is safe to fly again.

“It is,” he said, days after releasing a video of Southwest’s post-coronavirus plan. “We’re doing everything possible to encourage people to come back and fly.”

To be clear, Kelly does not throw caution to the wind with his statements, and he has a reputation of 34 years with the company and 12 as the CEO to back him up. He cited new procedures in cleaning and sanitizing aircraft, social distancing and the new requirement of all crew and passengers wearing face masks as evidence that airlines are safe.

“[We’re] doing everything we can to make it as safe as humanly possible,” he said. “I don’t think the risk on an airplane is any greater risk than anywhere else.”

Kelly added that he is starting to see business – which is more than 90 percent off for all airlines compared to last year because of the virus – starting to come back even though he said last week that demand will depend on attractions like Disney World opening back up.

Each week in the month of April was better than the last, and he expects the month of May to be even better.

