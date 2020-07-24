Last updated: 09:35 AM ET, Fri July 24 2020

Southwest to Continue Blocking Middle Seats Through at Least October 31

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke July 24, 2020

Southwest Airlines plane landing at LAX
PHOTO: Southwest Airlines plane landing at LAX. (photo via mixmotive/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Citing positive customer feedback, Southwest Airlines will continue to keep middle seats open on all flights through October 31, 2020, as part of its enhanced health and safety measures in the time of COVID-19.

"As part of our Promise, we are limiting seats sold on each flight through at least October 2020 to allow for middle seats to remain open to allow for physical-distancing onboard our aircraft," Southwest CEO Gary Kelly said in a statement accompanying the airline's second-quarter 2020 earnings report on Thursday. "Customer feedback has been very positive."

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Polychrome Pass, Denali National Park

Alaska to Visitors: Get COVID-Tested Before You Arrive

Destination & Tourism
A woman using hand sanitizer before driving a rental car

How Car Rental Companies Are Responding to COVID-19

Car Rental & Rail
Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean Announces New Safety Program for Passengers

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Young woman in London wearing a hygenic mask.

Travel Recovery and Lessons for the Future

Features & Advice

Southwest allows customers to pick their own seats so families and passengers traveling together can still use the middle seats to sit together.

The carrier is also boarding in groups of 10 to allow for physical distancing on only one side of the boarding poles. Other aspects of the Southwest Promise include mask requirements for employees and passengers and around-the-clock cleaning of aircraft as well as ticket counters, gates and baggage claim areas.

To eliminate overcrowding, the low-cost carrier has been adding flights when demand on a select route nears the 65 percent cap on capacity.

Southwest is one of several airlines limiting capacity on flights this summer to allow for social distancing onboard. Delta Air Lines recently indicated plans to block middle seats beyond September 30 but has yet to announce a specific date.

Now through August 13, travelers can book Southwest flights for as little as $49 one-way and $98 roundtrip during the airline's latest month-long fall flight sale.

For more Airlines & Airports News

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS