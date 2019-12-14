Southwest, United Add More Routes
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Rich Thomaselli December 14, 2019
Southwest and United airlines are both adding additional flights for the summer of 2020 out of two key hubs, the carriers announced.
Southwest Airlines has added daily flights to seven markets and one Saturday-only service to Albuquerque out of San Antonio International.
“This is one of the ways airlines, such as Southwest, test out new markets,” San Antonio airport spokesperson Rich Stinson told KSAT TV, adding that if the flight performs well, an airline may choose to grow its presence there. “The added frequencies provide even more options to the traveling public.”
Here’s what Southwest has planned out of San Antonio:
-- Albuquerque: Once daily, Saturdays
-- Atlanta: Increase from two to three frequencies, Monday through Friday
-- Nashville: Increase from two to three frequencies, daily
-- Denver: Increase from three to four frequencies, Monday through Saturday
-- Houston: Increase from five to six frequencies, daily
-- Los Angeles: Increase from on to two frequencies, Monday through Friday
-- Chicago-Midway: Increase from two to three frequencies, Monday through Friday
-- St. Louis: Increase from two to three frequencies, Sunday through Friday.
The new schedule will go into effect on June 7.
United has been slowly but surely adding routes out of its expanding hub at Washington-Dulles, and will add two more next summer – Madison, Wisc. On May 8 and Bangor, Maine on June 4.
Both routes will operate twice daily, according to The Points Guy, with the Bangor route flown on Embraer ERJ-145s and Madison on either Bombardier CRJ700s or ERJ-145s.
Tickets for the flights went on sale on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Bangor and Madison are the fourth and fifth new routes United has added for 2020 out of Dulles. The carrier previously announced flights to West Palm Beach starting in February, and Akron/Canton and Philadelphia starting in May.
