Southwest Unveils Special Livery and a Surprise for Employees
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli June 19, 2021
Southwest Airlines celebrated the 50th anniversary of its first flight on Friday with the unveiling of a new livery and a gift for its employees.
The Dallas-based airline showed off Freedom One, a Boeing 737-800 emblazoned with a stylized flag of the United States of America.
"The word ‘freedom' has significant meaning to the People and history of Southwest Airlines," Gary Kelly, Southwest Airlines' Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement.
"We're eternally grateful to those who have served and are currently serving in our Armed Forces—including the more than 7,400 veterans and 1,500 military spouses in our Southwest Family. Our Purpose is to connect People to what's important in their lives through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel. We simply couldn't fulfill our Purpose if not for the sacrifices and dedication of our military men and women. We appreciate their service and bravery in providing a blanket of freedom for our country."
The specialty plane features 50 stars and 13 stripes. It is the first Boeing 737-800 to join the airline's unique paint schemes.
Before unveiling Freedom One, Kelly announced Southwest is offering an Employee gift to recognize and appreciate active Southwest Employees in the milestone moment for Southwest Airlines – 50,000 Rapid Rewards bonus points deposited later this year into the account of each Employee who chooses to accept the gift.
"Southwest revolutionized the travel industry since our very first flight on June 18, 1971—a time when less than 15 percent of Americans ever had traveled by air," said Kelly at the Employee celebration. "The People of Southwest democratized the skies with friendly, reliable, and affordable air travel, and what better way to honor you, our Employees, on our 50th Anniversary than by offering a gift of 50,000 Rapid Rewards points."
