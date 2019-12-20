Spirit Airlines Adds More Flights to Puerto Rico
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood December 20, 2019
Spirit Airlines announced it has expanded service to Puerto Rico with new flights from Boston and the New York City area.
The low-cost carrier launched daily nonstop flights Thursday from Boston Logan International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey to Luis Munoz Marín International Airport in San Juan.
Spirit officials also revealed the airline would debut a second daily flight from Newark to Puerto Rico on February 1, 2020.
“We are thrilled to expand our Puerto Rico service portfolio with new destinations and more nonstops to beautiful San Juan,” Spirit Vice President John Kirby said in a statement. “Our new flights from Boston and Newark give our Guests more opportunities to escape to this incredible destination of discovery and leisure.”
The carrier also revealed it would add daily flights to San Juan from three key destinations, including Orlando International Airport (starting February 21, 2020), Philadelphia International Airport (March 1, 2020) and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (May 21, 2020).
Spirit passengers will also have more travel options next summer, as company officials revealed plans to add seasonal flights to meet the increased vacation demand.
“We appreciate Spirit Airlines’ commitment with the expansions of service in Puerto Rico with new daily flight routes from Newark and Boston,” Puerto Rico Tourism Company executive director Carla Campos said in a statement.
“Each destination will have 64,970 additional seats annually, which represents an economic impact of approximately $25 million for Newark and $28 million for Boston,” Campos continued. “We are confident that this increase in air capacity will continue to expand travel alternatives for thousands of passengers through the Luis Muñoz Marín Airport.”
Spirit also recently announced it was overhauling the passenger experience by unveiling an updated interior design for its planes, featuring the carrier’s signature yellow glow inside the cabin.
