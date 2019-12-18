Spirit Airlines Unveils Revamped Plane Interiors
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood December 18, 2019
Spirit Airlines continues its commitment to overhauling the passenger experience by unveiling an updated interior design for its planes, featuring the low-cost carrier’s signature yellow glow inside the cabin.
The first new seats were installed at Spirit’s Detroit hangar on a brand-new Airbus A320neo delivered in January, which also features larger tray tables and additional pre-recline on every row.
In addition to the roomier seats, the refreshed design features updated carpet, new signage and a Spirit-branded color palette throughout the cabin. The more spacious seats are padded with light-weight foam and made of a composite skeleton to add comfort without increasing weight.
The new seats will also add two inches of usable legroom compared to industry-standard flatback seats with the same pitch.
“We listened to our Guests and went on the hunt for the optimal Spirit seat,” Spirit Airlines CEO Ted Christie said in a statement. “Our new seats and cabin redesign were developed from the ground up to enhance the experience, while maintaining our low fares at the same time. We’re the fastest-growing airline in the country, and we’re delighted to usher in these innovations in Guest comfort as our fleet doubles in size over the next five years.”
Spirit also announced its Big Front Seats would be updated with new ergonomically-improved headrests, additional memory foam in the seat cushion for comfort and branded yellow and black stitching.
Some of the other highlights of the cabin redesign include no more back pouches to preserve the knees of passengers, full-sized tray tables and lighter galley carts and seats that will help the airline maintain high fuel efficiency.
In total, the redesigned interior will be installed on nearly 150 Airbus A320 aircraft being delivered to Spirit over the next several years. Additionally, the airline announced it would update the interiors of planes cycling through scheduled maintenance.
