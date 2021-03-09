Last updated: 03:41 PM ET, Tue March 09 2021

Spirit Airlines Adds New Destinations From New York La Guardia Airport

Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti March 09, 2021

Spirit Airlines plane.
PHOTO: Spirit Airlines plane. (photo via Spirit Airlines Media)

Spirit Airlines today announced the addition of routes to three fresh destinations from New York’s La Guardia Airport (LGA), as well as the extension of its operations to a second terminal at La Guardia.

The budget carrier will begin offering nonstop flights from La Guardia to San Juan, Puerto Rico in April; flights to Nashville, Tennessee in May; and Los Angeles, California in June. Spirit will also be ramping up its service to Fort Lauderdale, Florida by increasing to five flights daily.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Routes
small airplane on world map
Southwest Airlines plane landing.

Southwest Airlines Adding New Flights for 2021

A JetBlue flight taking off from LAX

gallery icon New Flight Routes Taking Off This Spring

Southwest plane taking off

Southwest Adds New Routes To Fresh Florida and Montana...

Spirit Airlines Airbus A319

Spirit Adding Louisville to Route Map

The Florida-based airline will also be broadening flight operations at La Guardia to a second terminal. Spirit worked with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to acquire space in Terminal A (The Marine Air Terminal) for future operations growth. Beginning April 28, Spirit Airlines departures to Fort Lauderdale, Florida from LGA will fly out of Terminal A, while flights to all other destinations will continue to depart from Terminal C.

"Our Guests love the convenience LaGuardia Airport provides, and we're excited about offering even more non-stop options now that we have the opportunity to use both Terminal C and the Marine Air Terminal," said John Kirby, Spirit’s Vice President of Network Planning. "We're grateful for the Port Authority's long-standing partnership over the past two decades, and I want to personally thank their team for supporting Spirit's growth."

"We are delighted to assist Spirit Airlines move of all Fort Lauderdale flights to Terminal A," said Tony Vero, General Manager of LaGuardia Airport. "While travel remains low due to the ongoing pandemic, we continue to work with Spirit, and our other airline partners to provide the highest safety measures available to keep travelers safe."

Spirit is collaborating with the Port Authority to add appropriate signage and other communications to direct passengers to the proper terminal. The airline will also temporarily provide complimentary shuttle service between Terminal A and Terminal C, running every 15-20 minutes daily between the hours of 4:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Destinations:Frequency:Start Date:
San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU)Saturday-onlyApril 17, 2021
Nashville (BNA)DailyMay 5, 2021
Los Angeles (LAX)Saturday-onlyJune 12, 2021
Chicago (ORD)Up to 2x DailyExisting Service
Detroit (DTW)2x DailyExisting Service
Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW)1x DailyExisting Service
Fort Lauderdale (FLL)5x DailyExisting Service
Myrtle Beach (MYR)2x DailyExisting Service
Orlando (MCO)Up to 2x DailyExisting Service
Tampa (TPA)1x DailyExisting Service

For more information, visit spirit.com.

For more information on Fort Lauderdale, Puerto Rico, Nashville, Los Angeles, New York City

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Laurie Baratti

Laurie Baratti
Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 landing at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

Frontier Takes Another Flyer on an IPO

JetBlue Flight Changes Course After Man Refuses To Wear a Mask

Caribbean Airlines Launching Barbados Flights

Singapore Airlines To Test IATA Travel Pass

Airline Groups Pleading for Standardized COVID-19 Credentials System

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS