Spirit Airlines Adds New Destinations From New York La Guardia Airport
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti March 09, 2021
Spirit Airlines today announced the addition of routes to three fresh destinations from New York’s La Guardia Airport (LGA), as well as the extension of its operations to a second terminal at La Guardia.
The budget carrier will begin offering nonstop flights from La Guardia to San Juan, Puerto Rico in April; flights to Nashville, Tennessee in May; and Los Angeles, California in June. Spirit will also be ramping up its service to Fort Lauderdale, Florida by increasing to five flights daily.
The Florida-based airline will also be broadening flight operations at La Guardia to a second terminal. Spirit worked with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to acquire space in Terminal A (The Marine Air Terminal) for future operations growth. Beginning April 28, Spirit Airlines departures to Fort Lauderdale, Florida from LGA will fly out of Terminal A, while flights to all other destinations will continue to depart from Terminal C.
"Our Guests love the convenience LaGuardia Airport provides, and we're excited about offering even more non-stop options now that we have the opportunity to use both Terminal C and the Marine Air Terminal," said John Kirby, Spirit’s Vice President of Network Planning. "We're grateful for the Port Authority's long-standing partnership over the past two decades, and I want to personally thank their team for supporting Spirit's growth."
"We are delighted to assist Spirit Airlines move of all Fort Lauderdale flights to Terminal A," said Tony Vero, General Manager of LaGuardia Airport. "While travel remains low due to the ongoing pandemic, we continue to work with Spirit, and our other airline partners to provide the highest safety measures available to keep travelers safe."
Spirit is collaborating with the Port Authority to add appropriate signage and other communications to direct passengers to the proper terminal. The airline will also temporarily provide complimentary shuttle service between Terminal A and Terminal C, running every 15-20 minutes daily between the hours of 4:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
|Destinations:
|Frequency:
|Start Date:
|San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU)
|Saturday-only
|April 17, 2021
|Nashville (BNA)
|Daily
|May 5, 2021
|Los Angeles (LAX)
|Saturday-only
|June 12, 2021
|Chicago (ORD)
|Up to 2x Daily
|Existing Service
|Detroit (DTW)
|2x Daily
|Existing Service
|Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW)
|1x Daily
|Existing Service
|Fort Lauderdale (FLL)
|5x Daily
|Existing Service
|Myrtle Beach (MYR)
|2x Daily
|Existing Service
|Orlando (MCO)
|Up to 2x Daily
|Existing Service
|Tampa (TPA)
|1x Daily
|Existing Service
