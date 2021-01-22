Spirit Airlines Launches New Loyalty Program
Spirit Airlines launched a new loyalty program on Thursday to provide customers with more opportunities to earn reward travel between flights.
The new Free Spirit loyalty program is built around points, as rewards will be based on dollars spent instead of miles flown. Members can earn points on every booking, bag and Big Front Seat, plus purchases made with the new Free Spirit credit cards.
In addition, Free Spirit members earn points for fares and double the points for all the optional extras, points do not expire as long as members make one qualifying transaction every 12 months and can get More Go by using Points Pooling to combine points with up to eight friends and family members.
“Points are useless if you have to wait forever to use them,” Spirit Chief Marketing Officer Bobby Schroeter said. “We started with a clean sheet of paper so we could focus on what travelers and their families want, which is points that add up fast and generate rewards just as quickly.”
“We know our guests want to be able to earn and redeem their points without jumping through hoops,” Schroeter continued.
The Spirit Saver$ Club expands on existing fare discounts by providing savings on seats and other A La Smarte options. The club is a subscription-based membership that complements the no-cost Free Spirit program with additional savings and benefits for a flat annual fee, along with new 18 and 24-month memberships for more savings.
Earlier this week, three people flying with Spirit were arrested and banned from flying with the airline again after allegedly attacking two agents before a flight, following a dispute about baggage.
