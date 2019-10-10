Last updated: 01:59 PM ET, Thu October 10 2019

Spirit Airlines Expands Service To, From Nashville

Patrick Clarke October 10, 2019

PHOTO: Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 taking off. (photo via gk-6mt / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

Spirit Airlines will expand its service to and from Nashville International Airport by introducing nonstop flights to Austin, Cancun, Newark and Los Angeles beginning early next year.

Daily nonstop service to L.A. and Newark will begin March 12, 2020; daily nonstop service to Austin will start March 26, 2020, and Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday service to Cancun will commence on February 27, 2020.

Spirit also announced that nonstop service between Nashville and Orlando will increase to 10 flights per week beginning February 27, 2020.

The announcement coincides with the low-cost carrier's debut in the Music City. Nonstop flights to from Nashville to Baltimore/Washington, Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas and New Orleans begin Thursday while service to and from Orlando starts Friday. Spirit's nonstop service between Nashville and Tampa is scheduled to begin November 5

"We’re excited to announce four new destinations as we celebrate our first day of service in Nashville, Tennessee," said John Kirby, Spirit Airlines’ Vice President of Network Planning, in a statement. "As one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, the Music City is a perfect match for America’s fastest-growing airline. With our low fares, non-stop destinations, and signature service, we bring the best value in the air to our guests in Nashville."

Nashville, TN (BNA) to/from:Starts:Frequency:
Tampa, FL (TPA)November 5, 2019Daily
Cancun, MX (CUN)February 27, 2020Tue/Thu/Sun
Orlando, FL (MCO)October 11, 2019Daily
*flights increase on February 27, 2020*10 flights/week
Los Angeles, CA (LAX)March 12, 2020Daily
Newark, NJ (EWR)March 12, 2020Daily
Austin, TX (AUS)March 26, 2020Daily
Baltimore, MD/Washington, DC (BWI)October 10, 2019Daily
Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL)October 10, 2019Daily
New Orleans, LA (MSY)October 10, 2019Daily
Las Vegas, NV (LAS)October 10, 2019Daily

Thursday's news comes just one day after Spirit announced that it will be adding three new destinations from Austin beginning in February 2020.

