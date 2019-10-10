Spirit Airlines Expands Service To, From Nashville
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke October 10, 2019
Spirit Airlines will expand its service to and from Nashville International Airport by introducing nonstop flights to Austin, Cancun, Newark and Los Angeles beginning early next year.
Flight Attendants Union Asks FAA to Ban Vaping and...Airlines & Airports
Hotel Occupancy Up and Down Across the CaribbeanHotel & Resort
Venice Sets Date for New Tourism Tax ImplementationDestination & Tourism
Daily nonstop service to L.A. and Newark will begin March 12, 2020; daily nonstop service to Austin will start March 26, 2020, and Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday service to Cancun will commence on February 27, 2020.
Spirit also announced that nonstop service between Nashville and Orlando will increase to 10 flights per week beginning February 27, 2020.
The announcement coincides with the low-cost carrier's debut in the Music City. Nonstop flights to from Nashville to Baltimore/Washington, Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas and New Orleans begin Thursday while service to and from Orlando starts Friday. Spirit's nonstop service between Nashville and Tampa is scheduled to begin November 5
"We’re excited to announce four new destinations as we celebrate our first day of service in Nashville, Tennessee," said John Kirby, Spirit Airlines’ Vice President of Network Planning, in a statement. "As one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, the Music City is a perfect match for America’s fastest-growing airline. With our low fares, non-stop destinations, and signature service, we bring the best value in the air to our guests in Nashville."
|Nashville, TN (BNA) to/from:
|Starts:
|Frequency:
|Tampa, FL (TPA)
|November 5, 2019
|Daily
|Cancun, MX (CUN)
|February 27, 2020
|Tue/Thu/Sun
|Orlando, FL (MCO)
|October 11, 2019
|Daily
|*flights increase on February 27, 2020
|*10 flights/week
|Los Angeles, CA (LAX)
|March 12, 2020
|Daily
|Newark, NJ (EWR)
|March 12, 2020
|Daily
|Austin, TX (AUS)
|March 26, 2020
|Daily
|Baltimore, MD/Washington, DC (BWI)
|October 10, 2019
|Daily
|Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL)
|October 10, 2019
|Daily
|New Orleans, LA (MSY)
|October 10, 2019
|Daily
|Las Vegas, NV (LAS)
|October 10, 2019
|Daily
Thursday's news comes just one day after Spirit announced that it will be adding three new destinations from Austin beginning in February 2020.
For more information on Nashville, Tennessee
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS