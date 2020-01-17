Spirit Airlines Gives San Francisco Bay Area MORE GO
Airlines & Airports January 17, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Starting in April, Spirit will be the only airline to be flying from Oakland to Fort Lauderdale nonstop. – Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
Spirit Airlines is spicing up the San Francisco Bay Area by flying more of the brightest planes in the sky into Oakland (OAK). America’s fastest-growing airline starts service to and from Fort Lauderdale (FLL) April 1, making Spirit the only airline flying OAK to FLL nonstop.
“Right now, our Guests on both coasts have limited options between the Bay Area and South Florida,” said John Kirby, Spirit Airline’s Vice President of Network Planning. “Offering the only nonstop connection between Oakland with Fort Lauderdale makes it easier for travelers on both ends, and it shows our Guests we’re tailoring our options to them as we keep growing our nationwide network.”
OAK is the Bay Area’s most centrally-located airport, making it the most convenient option for more than 3 million of the region’s 7.7 million residents.
“We are thrilled to welcome Fort Lauderdale to Oakland’s route map,” said Port of Oakland Director of Aviation, Bryant L. Francis. “This flight will make it more convenient than ever for our travelers to reach the sun and sand of South Florida. Plus, it gives them access to Spirit’s dozens of international destinations and the cruises departing from South Florida’s ports.”
Spirit started Oakland service in 2011 with a single flight to Las Vegas (LAS) and grew to third place among Oakland’s largest carriers. The new Fort Lauderdale flight joins existing service to Chicago (ORD), Detroit (DTW), Houston (IAH) and Los Angeles (LAX), along with what’s become four daily flights to Las Vegas.
Spirit’s commitment to invest in the guest and deliver the best value in the sky continues to pay off. The U.S. Department of Transportation closed out 2019 by ranking the airline third place for on-time performance among U.S. carriers, based on the latest-available data from October. Last month, Spirit won Low Cost Airline of the Year at the CAPA (Centre for Aviation) World Aviation Summit, adding to a long list of recent accolades. The airline also unveiled a complete cabin redesign featuring an improved aesthetic, a modern look and feel and seats that offer more padding and usable legroom.
