Spirit Airlines Puts Fall Flights on Sale From $38 One-Way

Spirit Airlines Airbus
PHOTO: Spirit Airlines Airbus. (photo via Boarding1Now / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

Spirit Airlines is offering flights from as little as $38 one-way this fall.

The ultra-low-cost carrier's discounted fares must be booked by October 9 at 11:59 p.m. ET for travel between October 12 and November 19, 2020, and December 3 through December 15, 2020.

The special member fares are only available to travelers enrolled in Spirit's $9 Fare Club. Membership enrollment costs $59.95 and automatically renews each year at $69.95 unless canceled. Additional baggage charges may apply also, however, Spirit points out that $9 Fare Club members can bring more for less as they can save up to 50 percent off bags compared to paying at the airport.

The cheapest one-way fares ($38) are available on a number of notable routes including Boston-Orlando; Austin-Fort Lauderdale; Atlanta-Chicago; Dallas-Las Vegas and Tampa-Detroit. Spirit customers can also fly across the country between Philadelphia and Los Angeles for as low as $55 one-way during this autumn's sale.

Contact your travel advisor or visit Spirit.com to filter the latest flight deals by your departure city.

Now through October 22, travelers can also score one-way flights from as low as $49 when they book with Southwest Airlines for travel between select dates October-March.

