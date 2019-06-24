Take Advantage of Summer Savings With South African Airways
June 24, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Travelers who were waiting to book their summer travel have a new opportunity with low fares from South African Airways. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
For travelers still waiting to make their summer vacations plans, South African Airways (SAA) announces the perfect getaway with special low fares to South Africa starting from $1,499 roundtrip.
SAA’s Summer Savings to Africa fares are offered from New York-JFK International Airport to Johannesburg, starting from $1,499 roundtrip (restrictions apply) and to Cape Town from $1,579 roundtrip (restrictions apply). This sale is offered for a limited time only and tickets must be purchased by July 17, 2019, for travel commencing on or before August 10, 2019.
“Our Summer Savings to South Africa sale offer you the perfect opportunity to visit two inspiring destinations in South Africa, Johannesburg and Cape Town, each presenting a flavor and charm of their own, but always dynamic, welcoming and exhilarating,” said Todd Neuman, executive vice president, North America, for South African Airways.
He added, “Our special fares coupled with the extremely favorable exchange rate for the U.S. dollar make this summer the perfect season to explore South Africa.”
South African Airways is one of Africa’s most awarded airlines, having been honored with a four-star rating for 17 consecutive years by Skytrax. With the most daily flights from the U.S. to South Africa, South African Airways offers nonstop service from New York-JFK Airport and direct service from Washington, DC-Dulles Airport to Johannesburg via Accra, Ghana or Dakar, Senegal.
Onboard, SAA offers an in-flight experience that reflects the warmth of Africa and designed for pure comfort for long-haul travel. Travelers enjoy a spacious Economy Class cabin, a delicious choice of meals, a wide selection of complimentary spirits and award-winning South African wines, and generous checked baggage allowance.
Also included are individual audio/visual entertainment systems that deliver an extensive programming menu of newly released movies, music choices, and games. Via our Johannesburg hub, SAA links the world to over 75 destinations across the African continent and Africa’s Indian Ocean islands.
To book these sale fares or for additional information, travelers should visit FlySAA.com, call SAA Reservations at 800-722-9675 or contact their professional travel advisor. As one of the leading airlines in Africa, SAA also offers low fares from the U.S. and Canada to a variety of other exciting and experiential destinations throughout the continent.
SOURCE: South African Airways press release.
