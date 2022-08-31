The Top Value Travel Destinations for Fall Flights
Airlines & Airports Juan Antonio (Oso) Oseguera August 31, 2022
According to Expedia data, Americans increased their travel search for fall by 40 percent in 2022 over 2021, demonstrating a preference for international destinations such as Barbados, Ho Chi Minh City, London and Munich, among others. In addition, the online travel agency revealed some of the destinations that offer the best value when it comes to airfare into and out of the United States.
Here are the top destinations for fall flight value:
—Seattle - ATP (average ticket price for round-trip flights), down more than 45 percent
—Los Angeles: ATP down more than 35 percent
—Portland: ATP down almost 35 percent
—Barcelona: ATP down almost 30 percent
—San Francisco: ATP down more than 25 percent
—London: ATP down about 20 percent
—San Diego: ATP down 20 percent
—Chicago: ATP down about 20 percent
—Rome: ATP down 15 percent
—Paris: ATP down 15 percent
—Cancun: ATP down more than 10 percent
"As flight prices tend to drop after the busy summer travel season, smart travelers can take advantage of the savings that fall brings," Expedia said.
Expedia also shared some tips for making the most of money in the fall, including traveling domestically during the week of September 26, when average ticket prices are expected to be nearly 45 percent cheaper than during the summer months. For international flights, travel during the week of October 10, when average ticket prices are projected to be 20 percent lower than during the summer.
Alternatively, depart on a Tuesday or Wednesday rather than a Monday for the lowest fares. Booking airfare and lodging simultaneously, known as bundling, can save travelers hundreds of dollars.
For fall, Americans are still in the same travel mood, despite high costs and a chaotic summer due to airline cancellations and delays. According to data from the Tripadvisor platform, 61 percent of U.S. respondents plan to travel this fall.
The top 10 trending destinations include Las Vegas, Nevada; New York, New York; Orlando, Florida; Honolulu, Hawaii; Lahaina, Hawaii; Key West, Florida; Nashville, Tennessee; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; New Orleans, Louisiana; and Miami Beach, Florida.
Americans have cut back on other spending in order to take fall vacations. In addition, surveys indicate that more than half of Americans plan to travel in the fall, and 66 percent will spend more compared to the same time last year.
Likewise, domestic travel continues to be the trend and will continue for the fall. TripAdvisor reported that 81 percent of U.S. and 60 percent of global travelers surveyed prefer domestic vacations. Nearly half, 49 percent will travel by air, according to Mike Arnot, airline industry and flight data service Cirium spokesman.
