The World's Best Airports for Business Travelers
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke July 12, 2019
Tokyo's Narita International Airport is the world's best airport for business travelers, followed by Los Angeles International Airport, according to new research by the folks at Globehunters.
The travel deal comparison site analyzed 45 of the world's most popular airports for business travel, comparing a variety of important factors such as on-time arrival performance, parking costs and the number of lounges offered.
Germany's Frankfurt Airport, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in the Netherlands and Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport rounded out the top five best airports for business travelers.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was the busiest airport by passenger numbers in Globehunters' top 10, ranking sixth just ahead of European hubs in Munich Airport and Madrid Barajas Airport. Tokyo Haneda Airport—which boasted the best on-time arrival performance—and Dubai International Airport round out the top 10 for 2019.
London Gatwick Airport fared the worst among the 45 airports Globehunters compared as a result of a poor on-time arrival percentage, lengthy transit time and expensive parking costs.
When it comes to the U.S., LAX is doing the most to accommodate today's road warriors, serving 193 destinations and producing an average on-time arrival performance of 79.7 percent. Despite earning just three out of five stars for airport rating and being in one of the most expensive cities for business travel, LAX also features the most lounges of any airport Globehunters examined with 21.
San Francisco International Airport, Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and Miami International Airport also represented the U.S. in the top 20 airports for business travelers. Interestingly, none of the U.S. airports to make Globehunters' top 20 featured in the top 10 of Travel + Leisure's 2019 World's Best Awards for domestic airports, which are determined by the magazine's readers.
