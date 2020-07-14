The World's Most, Least Pet-Friendly Airlines
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke July 14, 2020
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is the world's most pet-friendly airline, according to new research from Australia-based insurance company Budget Direct.
The insurer recently analyzed the pet policies of the world's top 50 airlines based on the annual Skytrax airline rankings for 2019, rating them across 10 different categories, including cost-per-pet, cabin allowance and openness to unusual animals.
Each airline was scored out of 100, with KLM earning the top score of 81.8. The Dutch carrier allows small cats and dogs in economy class on most flights and in business class on most flights within Europe.
Air France (77.2) narrowly edged Air Canada (77.1) for second place, with Canada's flag carrier scoring well for both cabin allowance and fees. Turkish Airlines (76.6) and Lufthansa (76.1) round out a top-five dominated by European airlines.
Iberia, Aeroflot, Korean Air, Finnair and Azerbaijan Airlines also made the top 10 with scores of 71.5 or better.
JetBlue (46.1), which charges customers a $125 pet fee each way, is the highest-ranking U.S. carrier in 21st place, finishing just above Southwest Airlines (46.0) and Delta Air Lines (39.6). American Airlines and United Airlines weren't considered as no other U.S. airline made Skytrax's list of the top 50 airlines for 2019.
AirAsia (3.1), Fiji Airways (0.7), South African Airways (0.6), Azul Airlines (0.3) and Jetstar Airways (0.0) round out the bottom five airlines for traveling pet owners as each either doesn't allow pets at all or limits pet travel to the cargo hold.
Visit BudgetDirect.com.au to view the complete rankings.
Regardless of which airline they're flying with, travelers with pets in tow can't go wrong in these 15 animal-friendly destinations.
