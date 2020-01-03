These Were the Most On-Time Airlines and Airports of 2019
Airlines & Airports Mackenzie Cullen January 03, 2020
Travel data and analytics expert Cirium has released its 11th annual On-Time Performance (OTP) Review, which identifies the world’s best-performing airlines and airports for on-time flight operations in 2019.
The long-running analysis by Cirium provides the definitive ranking of the top ten most on-time airlines and airports globally, by size and region.
The Review is designed to raise the benchmark by encouraging airlines and airports to invest, ensuring they operate on-time and provide their customers with a best-in-class travel experience, both in the air and on the ground.
Jeremy Brown, CEO of Cirium, stated, “Achieving world-class customer satisfaction and industry-leading product differentiation is about more than just competitively priced tickets and flight availability. When choosing who to fly with, savvy travelers also now consider airline punctuality and operational reliability.”
“We believe Cirium’s On-Time Performance Review 2019 will inspire airlines and airports to continue innovating to improve their performance. By embracing digital transformation and leveraging data to its full potential, Cirium can help the aviation industry harness its power to improve on-time performance and enhance the passenger experience,” he added.
According to the most recent OTP, Russia’s Aeroflot has been named as the world’s most on-time mainline airline, with 86.7 percent of Aeroflot’s flights operating on-time in 2019. Aeroflot was also named the most punctual airline in Europe.
Japanese airline All Nippon Airways (ANA) came in second place with 86.3 percent of its flights on time. ANA is also the most punctual airline in the Asia Pacific.
Delta Air Lines, ranked first in 2018, took third place with 85.7 percent of flights arriving on-time but topped the ranking in the North America category in both mainline and network.
Meanwhile, Latin American airline LATAM receives top ranking of the global network airline category with 86.7 percent of the flights in its network arriving on time.
The 2019 Review also reveals that Copa Airlines is most on-time in Latin America, and Qatar Airways received top ranking in the Middle East and Africa.
Japanese airline StarFlyer is named the world’s most punctual low-cost carrier with 91.4 percent of flights arriving on schedule.
Cirium’s OTP Review also identifies the world’s most punctual airport, with Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International (SVO) operating the most on-schedule departing flights, with 95 percent being on time.
To view Cirium’s On-Time Performance Review 2019, click here.
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Mackenzie Cullen
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS