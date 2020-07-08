This Airline is Requiring a Full Face Shield to Fly
As part of Qatar Airways’ updated health and safety measures, the airline will now require passengers to wear a face shield in addition to a mask throughout their flight.
The carrier will provide the complimentary face shields to all passengers in two standard sizes, one for adults and the other for children. The shields will be distributed at boarding gates at all destinations served by the airline.
Onboard, all passengers will be provided with a complimentary protective kit, which will include a single-use surgical face mask, large disposable powder-free gloves and an alcohol-based hand sanitiser gel.#QatarAirways https://t.co/YYilQAXNHy pic.twitter.com/ox2vBwZfVV— Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) July 2, 2020
Qatar Airways travelers in Economy Class will be forced to keep their shields and face masks on throughout the flight, except when served meals or drinks. On the other hand, Business Class customers are asked to wear them at their discretion, as they enjoy more space and privacy.
During boarding and disembarkation, all passengers will be required to wear their face mask and shield. Children under two years of age are not required to wear shields and masks.
“Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, the safety of our passengers has been our highest priority,” Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said. “By introducing these additional onboard safety and hygiene measures, our customers can rely on us and our unparalleled expertise to fly them safely to their destination.”
“As the largest international airline flying consistently throughout the pandemic, we have become one of the most experienced in safety and hygiene,” Al Baker continued. “We will continue to lead the industry in terms of the services offered to our passengers, so that they can travel with confidence.”
Once passengers board their Qatar Airways’ flight, they will receive a protective kit that contains a single-use surgical face mask, disposable gloves and hand sanitizer gel. Business Class customers will also be offered an additional sanitizer gel tube.
As for the flight crew, the airline introduced new disposable protective gowns fitted over their uniforms, in addition to safety glasses, gloves and a mask.
