January 05 2021

Top 10 Safest Low-Cost Airlines for 2021

Donald Wood January 05, 2021

Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 landing at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
PHOTO: Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 landing at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. (photo via Laser1987/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Travelers looking to book a flight with a low-cost carrier still care about safety, and a new study found the safest budget airlines for 2021.

According to AirlineRatings.com, travel experts working for the website identified the Top 10 safest low-cost airlines, listed here in alphabetical order: Air Arabia, Allegiant, easyJet, Frontier, Jetstar Group, jetBlue, Ryanair, Vietjet, Westjet and Wizz.

When determining the safest carriers in the world, the website takes a range of factors into account, including crash and serious incident records, audits from aviation’s governing and industry bodies, government audits, safety initiatives, fleet age and more.

“All airlines have incidents every day and many are aircraft manufacture issues, not airline operational problems,” AirlineRatings.com Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas said. “It is the way the flight crew handles incidents that determines a good airline from an unsafe one.”

The company rates the safety and in-flight product of 385 airlines using its seven-star rating system and has become the industry standard for safety, product and COVID-19 rating during the ongoing outbreak.

In addition to the low-budget carrier ratings, AirlineRatings.com announced its top 20 safest airlines for 2021, which includes top U.S. brands such as American, Delta, Southwest and United.

