Tour Helicopter Disappears in Hawaii
December 27, 2019
The United States Coast Guard has launched a search and rescue operation after a tour helicopter carrying seven people around the Hawaiian Islands disappeared Thursday.
According to The Associated Press, the owner and operator of the tour company contacted the local authorities after the helicopter still hadn’t shown up 45 minutes after it was scheduled to land. The aircraft was on a tour of Kauai's Na Pali Coast Thursday evening.
The helicopter was reportedly carrying a pilot and six passengers, including two minors.
The U.S. Coast Guard launched a helicopter and crew from Air Station Barbers Point and a cutter and crew from Honolulu. In addition, the U.S. Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 at Kaneohe Bay provided additional support.
Search-and-rescue airplanes were also dispatched to the area. The tour helicopter was equipped with an electronic locator, but no signal had been received.
“The weather conditions are challenging,” Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Cox told The AP. “We have trained crews responding and on scene searching for any signs of the helicopter and those aboard.”
Officials said the clouds and rain in the area at the time of the helicopter’s disappearance rendered visibility at four miles, with reports of winds at a steady 28 miles per hour. Teams were dealing with winds of around 23 mph Friday as the search efforts continued.
Police said helicopter tours are common above the island of Kauai.
In April, a tour helicopter crashed in Hawaii, killing three people and spraying a suburban community with fire and parts of the aircraft.
