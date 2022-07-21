Travel Agencies’ June Air Ticket Sales Increased 87% Over Last Year
Leading travel intelligence company Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC) today announced that total air ticket sales made through ARC-accredited travel agencies for June 2022 reached $7.9 billion, representing an increase of 87 percent over June of last year.
ARC’s data revealed that the average price of round-trip airfare for a U.S. domestic flight in June 2022 was $605, a 33-percent year-over-year increase from June 2021, but four percent less expensive than the May 2022 average.
June 2022’s month-over-month results:
— Total sales decreased by six percent.
— Total passenger trips were down by five percent.
— U.S. domestic trips decreased by four percent.
— International trips decreased by seven percent.
“In pre-pandemic years, we typically saw an 8-12% decline in total sales and passenger trips from May to June,” said Steve Solomon, vice president of global customers and data products at ARC. “The smaller month-over-month decline in total sales and passenger trips shows air travel demand remains strong for both domestic and international itineraries.”
The total number of air travel passenger trips settled by ARC rose 23 percent over the same period last year, going from 17.5 million in June 2021 to 21.6 million in June 2022.
Notably, international trips grew 52 percent over the same period last year, reaching 7.9 million, while U.S. domestic trips increased by 11 percent, reaching 13.7 million.
Sales of Electronic Miscellaneous Documents (EMD) climbed 67 percent year-over-year to $13,730,386 and EMD transactions rose 37 percent to 233,258 over the same period.
More detailed data and infographics are available on ARC’s sales statistic page.
