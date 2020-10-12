Last updated: 09:19 AM ET, Mon October 12 2020

Travelers Booking Fewer Flights for Thanksgiving Travel

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood October 12, 2020

Travelers wait in the security line at the airport
PHOTO: Travelers wait in the security line at the airport. (Photo by Eric Bowman)

New data suggests travelers taking to the skies during the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday period will encounter far less congestion at the airport with passengers booking significantly fewer flights.

According to global travel data provider OAG, American and United airlines reported a 75 percent dip in bookings for November, while Delta Air Lines said sales were down 12 percent during one of the busiest travel periods each year.

The study found that airlines are dealing with a “triple whammy” of negative factors; fewer bookings, the use of vouchers from previously canceled travel and diminished demand causing lower yields.

Trending Now
Holiday Travel
grandmother carrying turkey for family (Photo via LightFieldStudios / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Majority of Americans Won’t Visit Relatives Over the...

Fairmont Mayakoba

Give Thanks With Food, Fun and Family at Fairmont Mayakoba

Hotel employee wearing a face mask

How to Travel and Book Smart This Holiday Season

Holiday Mickey Mouse at Disney World

Holiday Season Starts November 6 at Disney World

One of the biggest potential issues for travelers is that carriers could cut their schedules due to a decline in demand. Passengers would receive a notice of the changes between three and five weeks before their scheduled departure.

OAG officials expect a small spike in passengers taking to the skies, similar to those holidays during the summer and Labor Day, but bookings quickly settled back to the new normal demand levels.

In addition, research performed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) found the possibility of being infected with the coronavirus while on an airplane is extraordinarily low.

The organization found that since the start of 2020, only 44 cases of COVID-19 were thought to have been transmitted as the direct result of a flight journey. That includes confirmed, probable and potential cases.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Cocaine powder

Man Sues Caribbean Airlines, Says He Was Framed With Cocaine

Hawaiian Airlines Temporarily Suspends ‘Ohana by Hawaiian Affiliate

Southwest Denies Boarding to Woman in “Lewd” Outfit

Aviation Officials Find Low Risk for Coronavirus Transmission on Planes

gallery icon 8 Ways to Score Cheap Flights This Fall

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS