Traveling in Europe is a Bit of a Mess Right Now
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli July 10, 2022
After two years on the sidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its accompanying rules, restrictions, protocols and downright prohibitions on travel and entering a foreign country, tourists are back with a vengeance this summer.
And jetting off to Europe is high on the priority list.
But while virtually all restrictions have been lifted around the world, there is still some major turbulence to navigate.
Right now, Europe is a mess and you need to be aware of all the airline strikes and issues going on overseas that could affect your trip. In fact, while you’ve certainly heard on the news about the delays and cancellations playing havoc with flights in the United States, it’s a far better situation in American than it is in Europe.
Just take a look at the literal ‘mountain of luggage’ accumulating at Heathrow International Airport in London.
European airlines are having the same issues that U.S.-based carriers are having with staffing and pilot shortages, but in Europe it has become much more prevalent for workers to leverage their situation and to seek better pay and more employees by striking, according to the Washington Post.
Here's some things to keep in mind:
Scandinavian Airlines (SAS), which serves as the national carrier for Denmark, Finland and Sweden has filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. amidst a current pilot strike.
Brussels Airlines cut six percent of its July and August schedule.’
British Airways slashed more than 10,000 flights from its schedule all the way through October to try to ease the delays and cancellations issues.
Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, Europe’s third-largest airport, is also suffering from a shortage of baggage handlers and has actually taken the extraordinary step of asking KLM Royal Dutch Airlines – its largest carrier – to trim back its flight schedule.
All totaled, the Post reported that the number of delays and cancellations in Europe is more than three times what it is in the U.S., and as high as five times on some days.
