Last updated: 03:44 PM ET, Thu August 01 2019

TSA Agents Find Another Rocket Launcher at Baltimore Airport

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood August 01, 2019

Baltimore, Washington, airport
PHOTO: Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. (photo via KatieDobies / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

For the second time in a week, security officers working at a Baltimore airport confiscated a rocket launcher from a traveler’s checked bag.

According to The New York Post, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) working at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport Thursday discovered the rocket launch tube at around 5:20 a.m. local time.

Agents in the American Airlines baggage area discovered the inert equipment and notified the Maryland Fire Marshal’s Bomb Squad. Officers confiscated the weapon until it could be safely returned to its owner.

TSA agents found the man who brought the item to the airport and identified him as a United States Air Force sergeant who kept the rocket launcher as a souvenir. He claimed the weapon was emptied of any explosive hazard and inspected by military officials.

The item was confiscated due to the possibility of it containing pressurized gas and not allowed on the Sergeant’s connecting commercial flight.

The confiscated rocket launch tube was surprisingly not the first discovered at the Baltimore airport this week. On Monday, TSA agents found a missile launcher in the checked bag of a military veteran who was bringing the weapon home from Kuwait as a souvenir.

