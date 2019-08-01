TSA Agents Find Another Rocket Launcher at Baltimore Airport
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood August 01, 2019
For the second time in a week, security officers working at a Baltimore airport confiscated a rocket launcher from a traveler’s checked bag.
According to The New York Post, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) working at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport Thursday discovered the rocket launch tube at around 5:20 a.m. local time.
TSA seizes rocket launcher in Baltimore — for second time this week https://t.co/BHWUsnu56S pic.twitter.com/ZxjIF2YRFd— New York Post (@nypost) August 1, 2019
Agents in the American Airlines baggage area discovered the inert equipment and notified the Maryland Fire Marshal’s Bomb Squad. Officers confiscated the weapon until it could be safely returned to its owner.
Pro Golfer Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault, Drunkenly... Flight Diverts After Passenger Spits On Wife, Pushes Flight... Disruptive Passenger Allegedly Assaulted 8-Year-Old Boy Disruptive Passenger Handcuffed to Wheelchair, Removed From Plane
Pro Golfer Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault, Drunkenly...Airlines & Airports
Flight Diverts After Passenger Spits On Wife, Pushes Flight...Airlines & Airports
Disruptive Passenger Allegedly Assaulted 8-Year-Old BoyAirlines & Airports
Disruptive Passenger Handcuffed to Wheelchair, Removed From PlaneAirlines & Airports
TSA agents found the man who brought the item to the airport and identified him as a United States Air Force sergeant who kept the rocket launcher as a souvenir. He claimed the weapon was emptied of any explosive hazard and inspected by military officials.
The item was confiscated due to the possibility of it containing pressurized gas and not allowed on the Sergeant’s connecting commercial flight.
The confiscated rocket launch tube was surprisingly not the first discovered at the Baltimore airport this week. On Monday, TSA agents found a missile launcher in the checked bag of a military veteran who was bringing the weapon home from Kuwait as a souvenir.
For more information on Baltimore
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS