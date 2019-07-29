Last updated: 03:45 PM ET, Mon July 29 2019

TSA Agents Find Rocket Launcher Inside Checked Bag

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood July 29, 2019

Baltimore, Washington, Airport
Baltimore Washington Airport. (photo via

There is a long list of items travelers can’t bring in their luggage when heading through the airport, and a rocket launcher should be right at the top of that list.

According to the official website of the Transportation Security Administration, agents working at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport stopped a man Monday after they saw something suspicious in his checked bag.

When TSA agents opened the man’s luggage, they discovered a missile launcher.

Police at the Baltimore airport were called to the scene to help find the man who owned the bag and detained him for questioning. While officials did not release his name, they announced he was a military veteran who was bringing the weapon home from Kuwait as a souvenir.

Security agents said the item was not live, but it was still confiscated and handed over to the state fire marshal for disposal. TSA officials ultimately allowed the unidentified soldier from Texas to catch his flight home.

