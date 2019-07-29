TSA Agents Find Rocket Launcher Inside Checked Bag
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood July 29, 2019
There is a long list of items travelers can’t bring in their luggage when heading through the airport, and a rocket launcher should be right at the top of that list.
According to the official website of the Transportation Security Administration, agents working at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport stopped a man Monday after they saw something suspicious in his checked bag.
When TSA agents opened the man’s luggage, they discovered a missile launcher.
.@TSA officers at @BWI_Airport detected this missile launcher in a checked bag early this morning. Man said he was bringing it back from Kuwait as a souvenir. Perhaps he should have picked up a keychain instead! pic.twitter.com/AQ4VBPtViG— TSAmedia_LisaF (@TSAmedia_LisaF) July 29, 2019
Police at the Baltimore airport were called to the scene to help find the man who owned the bag and detained him for questioning. While officials did not release his name, they announced he was a military veteran who was bringing the weapon home from Kuwait as a souvenir.
Security agents said the item was not live, but it was still confiscated and handed over to the state fire marshal for disposal. TSA officials ultimately allowed the unidentified soldier from Texas to catch his flight home.
