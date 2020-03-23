TSA Agents in Multiple Airports Test Positive for Coronavirus
Airlines & Airports Mackenzie Cullen March 23, 2020
Despite best efforts to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus through airports, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has confirmed that six officers had tested positive for the virus over the weekend. These officers were stationed, among others, at New York City, Orlando and Washington D.C. airports.
The TSA confirmed cases at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD), LaGuardia Airport (LGA) and Cyril E. King International Airport in the U.S. Virgin Islands (STT) on March 21. Additional cases were found at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), Orlando International Airport (MCO) and John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) on March 22.
A statement on the TSA’s coronavirus webpage was made Monday morning confirming that a total of 23 TSA officers have tested positive for COVID-19 since late February.
“In addition, five non-screening employees who have relatively limited interaction with the traveling public, have tested positive for the virus,” the statement read.
Of the 23 infected officers, five were stationed at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York. Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC) and Orlando International Airport (MCO) each had four confirmed cases. Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) each confirmed two cases. Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE), Cyril E. King International Airport (STT), LaGuardia Airport (LGA) and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) each had one officer test positive for COVID-19.
All but one of the officers are employed as screening officers; the other is a baggage handler at EWR. As of March 23, all but five had been present for work within the last two weeks.
In a statement with FOX News, the TSA claimed that it was following the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). “Frontline personnel” are allowed to wear surgical masks while all security screeners are urged to frequently wash their hands.
Concerned passengers can find further information about each officer’s shifts and checkpoint locations at the TSA’s website.
