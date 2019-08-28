TSA Bans Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge 'Thermal Detonator' Coke Bottles
Patrick Clarke August 28, 2019
The souvenir "thermal detonator" Coca-Cola bottles available at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland and Walt Disney World are a hit with fans but not so much with TSA.
The grenade-shaped Coke, Diet Coke and Sprite bottles designed to resemble the spherical explosive weapons used by Star Wars' bounty hunters and stormtroopers are banned from passengers' carry-on and checked baggage.
"I know these look dodgy but can they be packed in suitcase?," one user asked the official AskTSA Twitter account earlier this month.
The agency quickly replied that "replica and inert explosives aren't allowed in either carry-on or checked bags."
Thanks for asking! Replica and inert explosives aren't allowed in either carry-on or checked bags.— AskTSA (@AskTSA) August 13, 2019
A TSA spokesperson confirmed that travelers will need to leave the bottles behind or take a trip to the post office before arriving at the security checkpoint. "Replica items are not allowed on aircraft," Jim Gregory told The Orange County Register in a recent phone interview. "It could create concern that it’s the real thing."
However, there are some souvenirs guests can fly with, including lightsabers and astromech droids.
The new Star Wars-themed land debuted at Disneyland in California on May 31 and will open at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida on Thursday.
