TSA Expects Near Pre-Pandemic Numbers for Winter Holiday Travel Period
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood December 07, 2021
After a busy Thanksgiving holiday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is anticipating high passenger volumes throughout the winter holiday travel period.
TSA officials revealed they had screened just under 21 million travelers during the 10-day Thanksgiving holiday. To avoid similar congestion around the December holidays, the agency is encouraging passengers to sign up for TSA PreCheck and save time at the airport.
TSA PreCheck members do not have to remove their shoes, belts, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops or light jackets. In November, 94 percent of members waited less than five minutes, and those who apply today will likely have their application accepted within five days, just in time for the holidays.
“We see a strengthening in the airline travel industry toward pre-pandemic levels and our goal is to ensure you as the passenger have a safe and secure flight,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said.
“We work hard with our airport and airline partners to achieve this by ensuring screening operations meet the upcoming demand,” Pekoske continued. “I also want to thank our Transportation Security Officers across the country who, each and every day, meet the travel volume demand and help keep airport screening lanes moving to ensure millions of passengers arrive at their destinations safely.”
To keep screening lanes moving quickly throughout the holidays, travelers should be flexible as airports experience rush hours, pack smart, arrive early, follow the verbal direction of TSA officers and be patient and considerate of others.
In October, the TSA lowered the online renewal fee for PreCheck from $85 to $70.
