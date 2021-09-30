TSA Lowers PreCheck Online Renewal Fee
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood September 30, 2021
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced on Thursday that it would lower the online renewal fee for PreCheck from $85 to $70.
The nearly 20 percent lower fee goes into effect on October 1.
The fee change represents a $15 reduction in the cost of renewing online, while still allowing the TSA to cover the costs of operating the program, which includes performing a security threat assessment and adjudicating applications.
TSA officials revealed that over 95 percent of renewals occur online, while the cost of an initial enrollment and in-person renewal will continue to be $85.
“TSA PreCheck was launched eight years ago to provide expedited airport security screening for low-risk travelers,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said. “Our TSA PreCheck program improves overall security and we will continue to look for ways to enhance the benefits of this program for our trusted travelers.”
For travelers looking to avoid long lines at the airport, TSA PreCheck allows low-risk commercial airline passengers to enjoy a streamlined screening experience at more than 200 U.S. airports and with 80 participating airlines.
Over the last month, 96 percent of travelers in TSA PreCheck lanes waited less than five minutes to go through airport security checkpoints.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Distinct Brands Under One UmbrellaPromoted by Palladium Hotel Group
-
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS