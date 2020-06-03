TSA Eyes Passenger Self-Screening at Airports
Airlines & Airports Transportation Security Administration Patrick Clarke June 03, 2020
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is looking to develop a passenger self-screening system that's being compared to the self-checkout kiosks common at many grocery stores and ATM machines, according to Nextgov.
Last month, TSA and the Homeland Security Department's Science and Technology Directorate revealed plans to solicit a third party to develop the enhanced system.
"A successful solution would lead to a passenger-friendly, intuitive screening process while improving security, accelerating passenger throughput, reducing pat-down rates and reducing the overall level of contact a passenger experiences with other passengers and transportation security officers (TSO)," officials wrote.
The new system would be required to detect "weapons and organic threat items hidden on passengers without the same level of TSO engagement normally present in the screening process."
The self-screening system would initially be introduced for passengers enrolled in the TSA PreCheck program, which already allows for expedited screening.
The effort is part of a broader program known as Apex Screening at Speed that seeks to "increase aviation security effectiveness from curb to gate while dramatically reducing wait times and improving the passenger experience."
TSA plans to award multiple standalone contracts in late fiscal 2020 or early fiscal 2021.
The agency recently implemented changes to the security screening process to prevent cross-contamination amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information on Transportation Security Administration, United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS