Last updated: 09:14 AM ET, Wed March 04 2020

TSA PreCheck Program Reaches 10-Million-Member Milestone

Airlines & Airports Transportation Security Administration Donald Wood March 04, 2020

TSA Precheck and Global Entry line
PHOTO: TSA Precheck and Global Entry line. (Photo via David Tran / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced its PreCheck program has reached a milestone of 10 million members.

Since its inception in December 2013, the TSA has added more than 400 enrollment centers nationwide, boosting membership by 18 percent between March 2019 and February 2020.

You May Also Like

Airport Security Line TSA Temporarily Freezes New Hires and Overtime Hours Airlines & Airports

TikTok social media app TSA Bans TikTok Videos From Agency Social Media Accounts Airlines & Airports

airport security TSA Collects Nearly $1 Million in Change a Year Airlines & Airports

airport, security, tsa, patdown Woman Suing TSA for Sexual Assault Following Pat-Down Airlines & Airports

A crowded TSA security checkpoint at LaGuardia Airport WATCH: TSA’s Top 10 Most Unusual Finds of 2019 Airlines & Airports

The 10-million-member milestone was set in the TSA Modernization Act, part of H.R. 302, the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018, and the goal was reached more than six months ahead of the October 1 deadline.

“Today’s milestone is important to aviation security,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a statement. “The more individuals who are enrolled in TSA PreCheck, the more we can focus resources on individuals who more likely pose a risk to aviation security. It’s better security and a better experience for travelers.”

The expedited airport screening program allows qualifying low-risk travelers to avoid taking off their shoes, removing their laptops from bags and more. Officials said nearly 94 percent of passengers in PreCheck lanes waited less than five minutes in January.

Travelers can apply for the TSA PreCheck program for a cost of $85 for five years, and once approved, they will be permitted to access the faster security lines when flying with any of the 73 participating airlines.

The TSA announced in February it had placed a temporary freeze on hiring and overtime until April or May as part of an effort to give its current employees raises. Union representatives said the decision would leave airports short-staffed during the notoriously busy spring break travel period, which will cause long waits at airport checkpoints.

For more information on Transportation Security Administration

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Delta Air Lines Boeing 737

Delta Air Lines Reduces Flight Schedule to Japan

Delta Air Lines

Southwest Offers Spring Break Flights From $39 One-Way

British Airways, Ryanair Canceling Flights Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Delta Air Lines Takes Huge Sponsorship in 2028 Olympics

Delta Air Lines Waiving Change Fees on All International Flights

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS