TSA PreCheck Program Reaches 10-Million-Member Milestone
Airlines & Airports Transportation Security Administration Donald Wood March 04, 2020
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced its PreCheck program has reached a milestone of 10 million members.
Since its inception in December 2013, the TSA has added more than 400 enrollment centers nationwide, boosting membership by 18 percent between March 2019 and February 2020.
The 10-million-member milestone was set in the TSA Modernization Act, part of H.R. 302, the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018, and the goal was reached more than six months ahead of the October 1 deadline.
“Today’s milestone is important to aviation security,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a statement. “The more individuals who are enrolled in TSA PreCheck, the more we can focus resources on individuals who more likely pose a risk to aviation security. It’s better security and a better experience for travelers.”
The expedited airport screening program allows qualifying low-risk travelers to avoid taking off their shoes, removing their laptops from bags and more. Officials said nearly 94 percent of passengers in PreCheck lanes waited less than five minutes in January.
Travelers can apply for the TSA PreCheck program for a cost of $85 for five years, and once approved, they will be permitted to access the faster security lines when flying with any of the 73 participating airlines.
The TSA announced in February it had placed a temporary freeze on hiring and overtime until April or May as part of an effort to give its current employees raises. Union representatives said the decision would leave airports short-staffed during the notoriously busy spring break travel period, which will cause long waits at airport checkpoints.
