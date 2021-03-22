TSA Announces Expansion of PreCheck Program
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood March 22, 2021
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced the expansion of its PreCheck expedited screening program.
The official TSA website revealed it had expanded the PreCheck program to and from South America with the addition of LATAM Airlines Group, TAM-Linhas Aereas S.A., LAN Peru S.A. and Aerolane Lineas Aereas Nacionales del Ecuador.
The federal agency also added domestic carrier Air Choice One to the program, bringing the total number of TSA PreCheck participating domestic and international carriers to 82.
TSA PreCheck is an expedited screening program enabling low-risk travelers to enjoy an efficient experience at more than 200 airports across the United States. In February 2021, 100 percent of passengers in PreCheck lanes waited less than five minutes.
Travelers who are U.S. citizens, nationals and lawful permanent residents can apply for TSA PreCheck for a cost of $85 for a five-year membership. Once approved, travelers receive a unique Known Traveler Number (KTN), making them eligible to use PreCheck lanes.
TSA officials revealed that for the first time in more than a year since the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic, over one million passengers passed through U.S. airports for 10 consecutive days.
Last week, reports surfaced that U.S. President Joe Biden and his administration were considering lifting land border closures with Mexico and Canada “toward the middle of May.”
Sponsored Content
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS