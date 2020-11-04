Last updated: 02:45 PM ET, Wed November 04 2020

TSA Notes Significant Jump in Positive COVID-19 Cases

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli November 04, 2020

TSA Security Line
TSA security line at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas (photo by Eric Bowman)

Workers for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) suffered a 64 percent increase in COVID-19 positive tests in the last month, the agency said.

In an insightful piece by Forbes, it was noted that most of the infected workers were screeners who come in close contact with passengers.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
plane seating

Airline Passenger Demand Data for September Released

Richard Fain

Royal Caribbean CEO Optimistic About CDC Framework

Disney, cruise, line

Disney Cruise Line Extends Suspension of Cruise Operations

Fireworks over the Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Cancels New Year’s Eve Fireworks

Although airline travel is not nearly back to what it was at this time a year ago – still down more than 60 percent due to the pandemic – there are certainly enough travelers who are coming in contact with TSA agents.

Since the beginning of March, 2,425 TSA employees have tested positive for the coronavirus and eight have died. Currently, 391 TSA employees have active COVID-19 infections, which is a 64 percent jump since October 3. In the same time period, the cumulative number of TSA officers with infections increased by 18 percent and one additional employee died.

In the past week alone, 37 U.S. airports have reported new infections in TSA officers. Miami International Airport leads the country with the most TSA coronavirus cases with a tally of 140 since mid-March.

In California, more than 130 TSA agents at the state’s airports have come down with COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March, with more than half of them at Los Angeles International.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Southwest Airlines jet at Salt Lake City International Airport, Utah.

Southwest Airlines Marks Inaugural San Diego-Honolulu Flight

Airline Passenger Demand Data for September Released

American Airlines to Add New Routes to Key West

Pilots Ask FAA for Training Changes on Boeing 737 MAX

American Airlines Cuts 100,000 December Flights

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS