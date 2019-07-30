Last updated: 08:29 PM ET, Tue July 30 2019

TSA Officers on Leave After Racist Display Discovered

Airlines & Airports Transportation Security Administration Janeen Christoff July 30, 2019

Miami, International, Airport
PHOTO: Miami International Airport. (photo via lavendertime / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

Three TSA officers found a racist display in a communal workspace at the Miami International Airport earlier this month.

A report on CNN noted that a TSA employee with knowledge of the situation said that two stuffed gorillas had been tied together and were hanging with a noose from a pole in the center of a workstation.

The officers who discovered the display told their manager, but the manager said that the display was not racist, just a joke.

You May Also Like

Travelers walking through Chicago TSA Sets New Record for Number of Travelers Screened at... Airlines & Airports

A control tower at Philadelphia International Airport Apparent Pipe Bomb Prompts Evacuation of Baggage Room at... Airlines & Airports

Airport Security Line TSA Records Busiest Day in History During Fourth of July... Airlines & Airports

A crowded TSA security checkpoint at LaGuardia Airport TSA Seizes 3D Printed Handgun at LaGuardia Airport Airlines & Airports

TSA Lines, Jacksonville International TSA Will Be Understaffed for Busy Fourth of July Travel... Airlines & Airports

This prompted an investigation and has led to two officers being placed on leave from the agency.

The chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security said that the situation should be "promptly and thoroughly investigated.”

Mississippi Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson said the situation was "unacceptable and leaves TSOs to work in an environment where they believe they are not supported or protected."

Many black and Hispanic TSA officers at the Miami International Airport are distraught, said one employee.

"The mood now at the airport is people are upset this hasn't been properly taken care of yet. We want everybody held accountable for what they have done," the officer said to CNN.

A statement from the TSA said noted that the display was removed immediately and that the behavior was unacceptable.

"TSA does not tolerate racist or offensive behavior and those found responsible will be held accountable for their actions," Jenny Burke, a TSA spokeswoman, said in a statement. "Two TSA officers have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing."

After reports of the display surfaced, TSA also took steps to communicate with its staff regarding the incident. An email from executive assistant administrator for security operations Darby Lajoye said: "We've been made aware of an extremely troubling event in Miami this week involving a racially charged, disturbing display that cuts at the very core of who we are and what we stand for as an agency."

It also said: "TSA has zero tolerance for acts like this. We have already ordered an independent investigation and all individuals potentially involved have been placed on Administrative leave while the investigation is underway."

For more information on Transportation Security Administration, Miami

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Southwest Airlines Logo

Southwest Airlines Offering Human-Trafficking Awareness...

United Suspends Route Due to Boeing 737 MAX Grounding

FAA Investigating Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Plane Crashes into Terminal at Australian Airport

Ryanair CEO Says Boeing Needs to ‘Get Their S--t Together’

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS