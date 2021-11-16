TSA Provides Tips for Traveling With Thanksgiving Foods
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood November 16, 2021
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is preparing for a busy Thanksgiving holiday travel period and providing travel tips to make getting through a checkpoint as quick as possible.
For travelers heading through a security checkpoint with food items, TSA officers shared a helpful tip. If the food is solid, it can go through a checkpoint, but anything that can be spilled, spread, sprayed or poured—and is larger than 3.4 ounces—should be stored in a checked bag.
Security agents will likely also need to screen food items, so travelers should place the items in clear plastic bags or containers at home, and then remove the items from carry-on bags for additional screening at the checkpoint.
For travelers that need to keep food items cold during commercial air travel, the TSA said that ice packs are permissible, but they must be frozen solid and not melted when they go through security.
Thankfully, the TSA provided a list of food items that can be carried through an airport checkpoint:
—Baked goods. Homemade or store-bought pies, cakes, cookies, brownies and other sweet treats
—Meats. Turkey, chicken, ham, steak. Frozen, cooked or uncooked
—Stuffing. Cooked, uncooked, in a box or in a bag
—Casseroles. Traditional green beans and onion straws or something more exotic
—Mac ‘n Cheese. Cooked in a pan or traveling with the ingredients to cook it at your destination,
—Fresh vegetables. Potatoes, yams, broccoli, green beans, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, beets, radishes, carrots, squash, greens
—Fresh fruit. Apples, pears, pineapple, lemons, limes, cranberries, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, kiwi
—Candy.
—Spices.
The TSA also provided a list of examples of Thanksgiving foods that should be carefully packed in checked baggage:
—Cranberry sauce. Homemade or canned are spreadable, so check them.
—Gravy. Homemade or in a jar/can.
—Wine, champagne, sparkling apple cider.
—Canned fruit or vegetables. It’s got liquid in the can, so check them.
—Preserves, jams and jellies. They are spreadable, so best to check them.
—Maple syrup.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS