TSA Reduces Cost of PreCheck Enrollment, Renewal
November 04, 2022
The United States Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced that enrollment and renewal costs for TSA PreCheck would be reduced.
The TSA PreCheck current enrollment provider, IDEMIA, revealed that enrollment and in-person renewal fees would be reduced from $85 to $78. While the cost to renew online is still $70, enrollees get a five-year membership with the program if approved.
TSA officials said there are over 500 enrollment centers nationwide, where most applicants receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN) following an in-person enrollment appointment.
“For individuals and families with plans to fly this holiday season, now is the time to enroll or renew in TSA PreCheck,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said. “TSA PreCheck offers significant benefits to those who meet its enrollment standards – less physical contact, fewer items on the conveyor belt and faster screening.”
Passengers must add their KTN to flight reservations to use the expedited security screening, which allows travelers to leave on shoes, jackets and belts. PreCheck screening lanes move faster than standard screening lanes and passengers who have TSA PreCheck may keep their electronics and 3-1-1 compliant liquids in their carry-on bags.
In September, 93 percent of TSA PreCheck passengers nationwide waited less than five minutes at airport security checkpoints. To apply for the program, individuals provide biometric and biographic information the government uses to conduct a security threat assessment.
