TSA Reports 500 Employee Cases of Coronavirus
Airlines & Airports Transportation Security Administration Janeen Christoff April 29, 2020
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has reported that 500 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. According to the agency, 208 have recovered from the virus and four people have died.
Many of the cases have been in the New York and New Jersey areas. The TSA reported New York’s JFK Airport had 105 cases. Newark Liberty reported 56, and La Guardia had 32 total confirmed cases.
Beyond New York, the highest number of cases were seen in New Orleans with 27 confirmed cases.
TSA has been transparent about the number of cases reported at airports with regular updates on its coronavirus site. The numbers do not include non-airport TSA employees or contractors who have had limited interaction with the public.
Since the coronavirus outbreak, TSA has changed a number of aspects of airport screening, encouraging travelers to stow all of their belongings in their bags and not leaving loose items such as keys and phones in the bins.
Travelers are also allowed to bring up to 12 ounces of hand sanitizer through security.
