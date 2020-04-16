Last updated: 12:18 PM ET, Thu April 16 2020

TSA Shares Tips for Traveling During COVID-19 Pandemic

Airlines & Airports Transportation Security Administration Patrick Clarke April 16, 2020

TSA Precheck and Global Entry line
PHOTO: TSA Precheck and Global Entry line. (Photo via David Tran / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

Even as nationwide passenger numbers reach record lows, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is sharing some helpful tips for travelers flying during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

First and foremost, the agency is encouraging all passengers to travel with hand sanitizer and alcohol or anti-bacterial wipes.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Pool deck at sunset, Azamara Club Cruises

Larry Pimentel Resigns as Head of Azamara

People
Spirit Airlines Airbus

Spirit Airlines Operating Flights to Bring US Citizens Home

Airlines & Airports
Boeing 737-900ER

United Airlines Executives Issue Update on COVID-19 Impact

Airlines & Airports
American Airlines CEO Doug Parker

American Airlines CEO Shares Video Message With Customers,...

Airlines & Airports

TSA has relaxed its rules to allow each traveler one hand sanitizer container of up to 12 ounces in their carry-on bag until further notice. However, hand sanitizer containers exceeding the standard 3.4-ounce allowance typically permitted through checkpoints are required to be screened separately.

Passengers are also allowed to wear face masks during the screening process. Keep in mind that travelers may be asked to adjust the mask so officers can visually confirm their identity when checking travel documents.

Travelers should also place any items from their pockets—including things like keys, tissues, loose change and cell phones—into their carry-on bag to avoid having to use a bin and faster screening.

TSA also advises travelers not to panic if their driver's license or state-issued ID expired on or after March 1, 2020, as officers will accept expired driver's licenses or state-issued ID a year after expiration or 60 days after the duration of the emergency, whichever is longer.

Lastly, TSA reminds travelers to wash their hands both before and after going through security checkpoints to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

TSA recently added a new coronavirus page to its website to keep travelers informed of any changes and help answer any questions they may have about flying during the pandemic. Visit TSA.gov/coronavirus for more.

For more information on Transportation Security Administration, United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Spirit Airlines Airbus

Spirit Airlines Operating Flights to Bring US Citizens Home

United Airlines Executives Issue Update on COVID-19 Impact

American Airlines CEO Shares Video Message With Customers, Employees

Emirates First Airline to Conduct Rapid On Site COVID Testing

'Airlines for America' Expresses Gratitude for New Payroll Support Program

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS