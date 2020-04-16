TSA Shares Tips for Traveling During COVID-19 Pandemic
April 16, 2020
Even as nationwide passenger numbers reach record lows, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is sharing some helpful tips for travelers flying during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
First and foremost, the agency is encouraging all passengers to travel with hand sanitizer and alcohol or anti-bacterial wipes.
TSA has relaxed its rules to allow each traveler one hand sanitizer container of up to 12 ounces in their carry-on bag until further notice. However, hand sanitizer containers exceeding the standard 3.4-ounce allowance typically permitted through checkpoints are required to be screened separately.
Passengers are also allowed to wear face masks during the screening process. Keep in mind that travelers may be asked to adjust the mask so officers can visually confirm their identity when checking travel documents.
Travelers should also place any items from their pockets—including things like keys, tissues, loose change and cell phones—into their carry-on bag to avoid having to use a bin and faster screening.
TSA also advises travelers not to panic if their driver's license or state-issued ID expired on or after March 1, 2020, as officers will accept expired driver's licenses or state-issued ID a year after expiration or 60 days after the duration of the emergency, whichever is longer.
Lastly, TSA reminds travelers to wash their hands both before and after going through security checkpoints to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
hand sanitizer
disinfecting wipes
face masks
and remember, you can ask our officers to change gloves
More info at https://t.co/tDqzZdAFR1 pic.twitter.com/QVdg3TEfyo
TSA recently added a new coronavirus page to its website to keep travelers informed of any changes and help answer any questions they may have about flying during the pandemic. Visit TSA.gov/coronavirus for more.
