Last updated: 01:07 PM ET, Mon April 13 2020

TSA Screens Record-Low Number of Travelers

Airlines & Airports Transportation Security Administration Donald Wood April 13, 2020

Airport security checkpoint
PHOTO: Airport security checkpoint. (photo via stellalevi/iStock Unreleased)

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced the agency screened a new one-day, record-low number of travelers over the weekend.

According to FOXNews.com, TSA officials revealed only 90,510 passengers passed through security checkpoints across the United States on Sunday, which was down from the 2,446,801 travelers who took to the skies on the same day in 2019.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Spotlight on New York City

NYC Hotels to House Thousands of Homeless Adults

Hotel & Resort
American Airlines Boeing 737-800 taking off from Chicago O

American Airlines Sending Supplies to Medical Facilities in Need

Airlines & Airports
Carnival Legend

Carnival Extends Suspension of Cruising Through June 26

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Disney

Disney’s Bob Iger Back in Control as CEO to Combat...

Entertainment

Just four days before Sunday’s record-breaking numbers, TSA officers set an all-time low record when they screened less than 100,000 for two consecutive days, a 96-percent decrease from the previous year.

While the agency bounced back with an increase for two days in a row of 104,090 on April 9 and 108,977 on April 10, the traveler numbers dropped even lower on April 11 to 93,645 and 90,510 on Sunday.

TSA officials also recently announced that 387 employees have tested positive for coronavirus over the last two weeks, with three of them dying from the illness.

In March, TSA officers working at Logan International Airport in Boston discovered a 9mm handgun loaded with five bullets inside the bag of a man from Alabama.

Last year, a record-breaking total of 4,432 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the United States. The five-percent increase resulted in an average of 12.1 firearms found each day, with 87 percent of them being loaded.

For more information on Transportation Security Administration

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
American Airlines Boeing 737-800 taking off from Chicago O'Hare International Airport

American Airlines Sending Supplies to Medical Facilities in Need

American Airlines

Naked Woman Arrested at New Orleans Airport

Cheap Airline Fares Should Continue After Virus Flattens

Delta Changes Boarding Process

Which Airline Routes are Still in Operation Amid COVID-19?

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS