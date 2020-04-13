TSA Screens Record-Low Number of Travelers
Airlines & Airports Transportation Security Administration Donald Wood April 13, 2020
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced the agency screened a new one-day, record-low number of travelers over the weekend.
According to FOXNews.com, TSA officials revealed only 90,510 passengers passed through security checkpoints across the United States on Sunday, which was down from the 2,446,801 travelers who took to the skies on the same day in 2019.
Just four days before Sunday’s record-breaking numbers, TSA officers set an all-time low record when they screened less than 100,000 for two consecutive days, a 96-percent decrease from the previous year.
While the agency bounced back with an increase for two days in a row of 104,090 on April 9 and 108,977 on April 10, the traveler numbers dropped even lower on April 11 to 93,645 and 90,510 on Sunday.
TSA officials also recently announced that 387 employees have tested positive for coronavirus over the last two weeks, with three of them dying from the illness.
In March, TSA officers working at Logan International Airport in Boston discovered a 9mm handgun loaded with five bullets inside the bag of a man from Alabama.
Last year, a record-breaking total of 4,432 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the United States. The five-percent increase resulted in an average of 12.1 firearms found each day, with 87 percent of them being loaded.
