TSA To Pet Parents: Stop Sending Animals Through Airport X-Ray Machines
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti February 24, 2023
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has issued a new PSA for travelers with pets in tow, pleading with pet parents not to send their animal companions through the x-ray machine at airport security checkpoints.
Instead, take your furry, feathery or leathery friend out of its carrier, just as you would remove a baby from its stroller. “Show a little puppy love to your pet and take it out of the carrying case,” agency spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein told The Washington Post.
“We are seeing more people traveling with their pets and too many people are leaving them in the carrier case and sending them through the machine,” Farbstein said. “No living creature, human or animal, needs to be exposed to X-rays they don’t need.”
Today, at Dulles International Airport, the agency carried out an in-person demonstration of what the correct screening procedure for pets looks like. One TSA officer’s dog, a 12-year-old chihuahua named Pablo, played the starring role in this illuminating performance.
Here’s a step-by-step breakdown of the proper TSA pet-screening protocols:
1. First, place your pet’s carrier on the conveyor belt that feeds into the security scanner and then remove the animal from its box.
2. Walk through the metal detector alongside your leashed pet or while holding the animal in your arms.
3. After exiting the scanner, a TSA officer should swab your hands to check for explosive material (yikes).
4. Once your empty kennel, bag, etc. has passed through x-ray, you may return the animal to its carrier.
5. You may then proceed to your gate or a pet relief area, as needed.
As most pet owners will concede, our feline friends can be much more wily and acrobatic than other species when it comes to escaping unwanted handling or confinement. “Cats can wriggle, scratch, hop down and run away,” Farbstein said. For travelers accompanied by cats, she recommends going to a private screening room where it is quieter and more secure. Farbstein also suggests making use of private screening rooms for pets that are anxious or aggressive, or could potentially fly or run off.
Using a private screening room means following an alternate protocol.
1. You can either hand the pet, still in its enclosure, to a TSA officer and step through the metal detector alone, or walk through while toting the animal in its carrier.
2. An officer will then escort you to a room where the pet can be visually or physically inspected.
3. Pets wearing sweaters or other apparel may need to be patted down, but won’t need to undress (imagine the embarrassment!).
4. An agent will send the empty carrier through an x-ray scanner before returning it to you.
5. Once cleared, you can return your pet to its enclosure and both of you can be on your way.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Save up to $200 Now, Travel Any TimePromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS