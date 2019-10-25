Two Passengers and Their Emotional Support Dogs Removed From Flight
Airlines & Airports Mia Taylor October 25, 2019
Passengers flying with emotional support animals continue to face challenges from airlines.
Most recently, two passengers and their emotional support French bulldogs were removed from a Norwegian Air flight between London and Austin, Texas, according to a USA TODAY report.
The dogs and their owners were removed after the airline decided that the animals were “showing signs of distress on board.”
Both Norwegian Air and Gatwick Airport confirmed the story for USA TODAY.
"Flight DI7181 from Gatwick to Austin had not yet departed when the captain took the decision to offload the emotional support dogs and their two owners at the gate, due to the dogs showing signs of distress in the cabin," Anders Lindstrom, a spokesperson for Norwegian Air, told USA TODAY in a statement, adding, "The safety and security of our passengers and crew is always our number one priority."
The airline, however, did not make clear exactly what distress signs the dogs were exhibiting that led to them being booted.
USA TODAY, however, reported that the breed often suffers from a particular airway obstruction condition that can make it challenging for the dogs to breathe, particularly at high temperatures or at high altitudes.
Various other airlines have banned bulldogs (and other snub-nose breeds) altogether, among them Delta, United and American.
The issue of emotional support animals on flights has been in the spotlight for the past year or more as airlines have been reworking their policies.
Amid all the changes, the U.S. Department of Transportation issued its own clarifications for airlines regarding the handling of service animals.
In general, the DOT has said airlines cannot ban a specific breed of support animal. However, airlines have some wiggle room to deny specific animals when the carrier believes the animal poses a threat.
The DOT recognizes dogs, cats and even miniature horses as acceptable support animals.
Airlines can also require that animal owners present documentation of the animal's vaccinations and training.
As for Norwegian Air, dogs are the only emotional support dogs allowed on the carrier’s flights. And according to USA TODAY, they are only allowed on direct flights to and from the U.S., per the carrier’s policy. There is no extra charge for bringing such animals aboard but the airline requires booking space for a service animal at least 48 hours prior to departure.
