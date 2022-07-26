Last updated: 01:50 PM ET, Tue July 26 2022

United Adds 120 Flights for Upcoming College Football Season

Airlines & Airports United Airlines Rich Thomaselli July 26, 2022

United Airlines plane at gate
United plane waiting for guests to board (photo by Eric Bowman)

If you’re a college football fan, it’s never too early to start humming the fight song and thinking about the upcoming season.

United Airlines sure is.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Routes
small airplane on world map
Aerial view of Grand Cayman overlooking George Town and Seven Mile Beach to the north.

Cayman Airways to Launch Fall Los Angeles Flights

Fort Lauderdale, airport

Southwest Airlines Adding New Winter Flights

Air Canada

Air Canada, United Airlines Reach Agreement To Enhance...

The Alamo in San Antonio, Texas

Spirit Airlines Announces New Service Out of San Antonio, Texas

United announced this morning it is adding 120 new flights this fall with connections to more than 45 college football games, including contests involving the nation’s best and most popular schools, including Notre Dame, Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State and more.

"College football fans love following their team on the road and this year we're making it easier than ever," Michael Weeks, managing director of domestic schedule development and publication at United., said in a statement. "We're flying nonstop to some of the most historic football towns in the country, including South Bend (Notre Dame), Columbus (Ohio State) and Baton Rouge (Louisiana State), and also significantly expanding our service on the west coast to help more PAC 12 fans travel to cheer on their teams."

Here are the key games on this season's schedule that United is adding flights around:

-- Sept. 10: University of Alabama @ University of Texas (Sept. 9-11: two direct, round-trip flights between Birmingham, AL and Austin, TX)

-- Sept 10: Washington State University @ University of Wisconsin (Sept. 9-11: direct, round-trip flight between Spokane, WA and Madison, WI)

-- Sept 17: University of Oklahoma @ University of Nebraska (Sept. 16-18: direct, round-trip flight between Oklahoma City, OK and Lincoln, NE)

-- Sept 24: Stanford @ University of Washington (Sept. 23-25: direct, round-trip flight between San Jose, CA and Seattle, WA)

-- Sept 24: University of Wisconsin @ Ohio State (Sept. 22-25: direct, round-trip flight between Madison, WI and Columbus, OH)

-- Oct. 8: University of Tennessee @ Louisiana State University (Oct. 7-9: direct, round-trip flight between Knoxville, TN and Baton Rouge, LA)

-- Oct. 15: Penn State University @ University of Michigan (Oct: 14-16: direct, round-trip flight between State College, PA and Detroit, MI)

-- Oct. 22: University of Iowa @ Ohio State (Oct. 21-23: direct, round-trip flight between Cedar Rapids, IA and Columbus, OH)

-- Nov. 5: University of Alabama @ Louisiana State University (Nov. 4-6: direct, round-trip flight between Birmingham, AL and Baton Rouge, LA)

-- Nov. 5: Clemson University @ University of Notre Dame (Nov. 4-6: direct, round-trip flight between Greenville, SC and South Bend, IN)

-- Nov. 26: University of Notre Dame @ University of Southern California (Nov. 25-27: direct, round-trip flight between South Bend, IN and Los Angeles, CA)

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

Sponsored Content

For more information on United Airlines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Aerial view of Grand Cayman overlooking George Town and Seven Mile Beach to the north.

Cayman Airways to Launch Fall Los Angeles Flights

Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport To Combat Climate Change by Capping Flights

SATA Group Launches IATA Environmental Assessment Program

Lufthansa Ground Workers Planning One-Day Strike

American Airlines Furthers Commitment to Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS