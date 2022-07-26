United Adds 120 Flights for Upcoming College Football Season
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Rich Thomaselli July 26, 2022
If you’re a college football fan, it’s never too early to start humming the fight song and thinking about the upcoming season.
United Airlines sure is.
United announced this morning it is adding 120 new flights this fall with connections to more than 45 college football games, including contests involving the nation’s best and most popular schools, including Notre Dame, Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State and more.
"College football fans love following their team on the road and this year we're making it easier than ever," Michael Weeks, managing director of domestic schedule development and publication at United., said in a statement. "We're flying nonstop to some of the most historic football towns in the country, including South Bend (Notre Dame), Columbus (Ohio State) and Baton Rouge (Louisiana State), and also significantly expanding our service on the west coast to help more PAC 12 fans travel to cheer on their teams."
Here are the key games on this season's schedule that United is adding flights around:
-- Sept. 10: University of Alabama @ University of Texas (Sept. 9-11: two direct, round-trip flights between Birmingham, AL and Austin, TX)
-- Sept 10: Washington State University @ University of Wisconsin (Sept. 9-11: direct, round-trip flight between Spokane, WA and Madison, WI)
-- Sept 17: University of Oklahoma @ University of Nebraska (Sept. 16-18: direct, round-trip flight between Oklahoma City, OK and Lincoln, NE)
-- Sept 24: Stanford @ University of Washington (Sept. 23-25: direct, round-trip flight between San Jose, CA and Seattle, WA)
-- Sept 24: University of Wisconsin @ Ohio State (Sept. 22-25: direct, round-trip flight between Madison, WI and Columbus, OH)
-- Oct. 8: University of Tennessee @ Louisiana State University (Oct. 7-9: direct, round-trip flight between Knoxville, TN and Baton Rouge, LA)
-- Oct. 15: Penn State University @ University of Michigan (Oct: 14-16: direct, round-trip flight between State College, PA and Detroit, MI)
-- Oct. 22: University of Iowa @ Ohio State (Oct. 21-23: direct, round-trip flight between Cedar Rapids, IA and Columbus, OH)
-- Nov. 5: University of Alabama @ Louisiana State University (Nov. 4-6: direct, round-trip flight between Birmingham, AL and Baton Rouge, LA)
-- Nov. 5: Clemson University @ University of Notre Dame (Nov. 4-6: direct, round-trip flight between Greenville, SC and South Bend, IN)
-- Nov. 26: University of Notre Dame @ University of Southern California (Nov. 25-27: direct, round-trip flight between South Bend, IN and Los Angeles, CA)
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Join ALG Vacations® for our brand-new podcastPromoted by ALG Vacations
For more information on United Airlines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS