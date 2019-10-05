Last updated: 01:25 PM ET, Sat October 05 2019

United Adds 3 New Flights To Washington Dulles

Airlines & Airports United Airlines Rich Thomaselli October 05, 2019

PHOTO: United Airlines. (photo courtesy of Meinzahn/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus

United Airlines is adding three new routes to the nation’s capital as the carrier looks to grow its mid-Atlantic hub at Washington’s Dulles Airport.

United will start flights between Dulles and Akron/Canton in Ohio, Philadelphia and West Palm Beach airports.

The new routes will begin next year.

United will offer one daily round-trip flight between Dulles and West Palm Beach starting February 13; on May 8, United will start three daily flights between Dulles and Akron-Canton and four daily flights between Dulles and Philadelphia.

Regional jets will be used to operate the routes, including 70-seat Bombardiers for West Palm Beach and 50-seaters for the relatively short flights from Washington to Akron/Canton and Philadelphia.

According to The Points Guy, United has been building up its offerings at Dulles for a while. Earlier this year, the carrier added service from Washington to Asheville, North Carolina; Elmira, New York; Hilton Head, South Carolina; Lexington, Kentucky; and Manchester, New Hampshire.

Later this month, service to Florida cities Fort Myers and Sarasota will begin.

