United Adds 3 New Flights To Washington Dulles
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Rich Thomaselli October 05, 2019
United Airlines is adding three new routes to the nation’s capital as the carrier looks to grow its mid-Atlantic hub at Washington’s Dulles Airport.
United will start flights between Dulles and Akron/Canton in Ohio, Philadelphia and West Palm Beach airports.
The new routes will begin next year.
United will offer one daily round-trip flight between Dulles and West Palm Beach starting February 13; on May 8, United will start three daily flights between Dulles and Akron-Canton and four daily flights between Dulles and Philadelphia.
Regional jets will be used to operate the routes, including 70-seat Bombardiers for West Palm Beach and 50-seaters for the relatively short flights from Washington to Akron/Canton and Philadelphia.
According to The Points Guy, United has been building up its offerings at Dulles for a while. Earlier this year, the carrier added service from Washington to Asheville, North Carolina; Elmira, New York; Hilton Head, South Carolina; Lexington, Kentucky; and Manchester, New Hampshire.
Later this month, service to Florida cities Fort Myers and Sarasota will begin.
For more information on United Airlines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS