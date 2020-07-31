United Airlines to Resume Over 25 International Routes in September
United Airlines Laurie Baratti July 31, 2020
United Airlines announced today that it will be resuming service on close to 30 international routes this September, including to Asia, Australia, India, Israel and Latin America, while also broadening access to popular vacation spots in the Caribbean, Hawaii and Mexico.
The airline said that, in September, it plans on flying 37 percent of its overall schedule from the last period last year, which represents a four-percent increase over its planned capacity for August 2020. United also announced that it will continue to waive customers’ change fees and award redeposit fees through August 31.
Domestically, United intends to fly 40 percent of its schedule, as compared with September 2019. From its mid-continental hubs in Chicago, Denver and Houston, the airline is increasing opportunities for customers to connect on over 800 domestic flights.
The carrier intends to add over 40 daily flights along 48 routes, serving such locations as Austin, Texas; Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Santa Barbara, California. The airline also plans to restart flying between the U.S. mainland and Hilo and Kauai in Hawaii, and to increase its available service to Honolulu, Kona and Maui.
Internationally, United plans on flying 30 percent of its schedule in comparison with the same period in 2019, which is an increase of five percent over its August 2020 operations. United will expand its current service to the Caribbean and Latin America through 20 new routes planned for addition in September, including flights to such popular tourist destinations as Puerto Vallarta and Cabo San Lucas in Mexico, and San Jose and Liberia in Costa Rica.
Further afield, United plans on starting a new, nonstop service between Chicago and Tel Aviv, Israel, as well as restarting eight other routes across the Atlantic and Pacific. Transatlantic flights will connect customers to Europe from Chicago, Houston, New York/Newark, and San Francisco; and planned transpacific routes will include thrice-weekly passenger service between Los Angeles and Sydney, and between Chicago and Hong Kong.
"We continue to be realistic in our approach to building back our international and domestic schedules by closely monitoring customer demand and flying where people want to go," said Patrick Quayle, United's vice president of International Network and Alliances. "In September, we're adding even more options for leisure travelers or those who want to visit friends and relatives, whether that's within the United States or around the world."
