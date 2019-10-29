United Airlines and Marriott Providing Industry's First Free Baggage Delivery Service
October 29, 2019
Beginning November 1, 2019, United Polaris premium cabin-class customers who travel from New York/Newark (EWR) to London Heathrow (LHR) and who’ll be staying at select London Marriott-brand properties will enjoy complimentary delivery of their luggage from Heathrow airport to their hotel guest room.
This groundbreaking new service option will be available exclusively to those flying from New York/Newark to London in United Airlines' business-class (a.k.a. Polaris) and who have a confirmed reservation to stay at one of five select London hotels in the Marriott brand portfolio, namely: the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London, London Marriott Hotel Canary Wharf, London Marriott Hotel County Hall, Sheraton Grand London Park Lane or St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel London.
"The flight between New York/Newark and London is one of the most serviced routes in the world, and we are continually looking at how we can offer superior services and amenities for our customers traveling between these two major cities,” said Andrew Nocella, United’s chief commercial officer. "And as our customers continue to demand greater convenience and choices, we will be ready to deliver, offering the caring, creative solutions that will keep them choosing United.”
No special sign-up or pre-registration is needed to take advantage of the new bag delivery service. Upon landing in London, Polaris customers can proceed through the usual customs and immigration checks, then follow signs for the bag-drop desk in the arrivals area, which will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. seven days a week.
Polaris passengers who are also Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program members and who’ve booked their stay directly through Marriott will receive a notification on the Marriott Bonvoy app as soon as their bags arrive at the hotel, with bags being delivered to guest rooms by early evening at the latest.
United’s new baggage delivery benefit on New York/Newark-to-London flights coincides with the introduction of its newly reconfigured Boeing 767-300ER operating on the route, which features sixteen additional United Polaris business-class seats, all with direct aisle access. The aircraft, therefore, boasts a total of 46 premium-cabin seats, making United the only U.S. carrier to operate a widebody airplane with this much premium seating capacity.
