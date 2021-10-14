United Airlines Announces Largest Transatlantic Expansion
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Donald Wood October 14, 2021
United Airlines announced the largest transatlantic expansion in its history with 10 new flights and five new destinations, including Amman, Jordan; Bergen, Norway; Azores, Portugal; Palma de Mallorca, Spain; and Tenerife in the Spanish Canary Islands.
In Spring 2022, the carrier will add new service to five popular European destinations, such as daily flights between Washington, D.C. and Berlin; Chicago and Milan; Denver and Munich; and New York/Newark to Dublin and Rome.
All of the added routes are not served by any other North American airline.
“Given our big expectations for a rebound in travel to Europe for summer, this is the right time to leverage our leading global network in new, exciting ways,” United senior vice president Patrick Quayle said. “Our expansion offers the widest range of destinations to discover – introducing new, trendy locales that our customers will love, as well as adding more flights to iconic, popular cities.”
United will begin seven routes that were interrupted by the pandemic, including daily flights between San Francisco and Bangalore on May 26; New York/Newark and Nice on April 29; and Chicago and Zurich on April 23.
The carrier is also adding a second daily flight between New York/Newark and Frankfurt beginning April 23, as well as flights from Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and New York/Newark to Tokyo's Haneda airport by March 26.
All flights are subject to government approval.
